Nashville shooter bought seven guns legally

The person who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville legally purchased seven firearms in recent years that he hid from their parents before the attack, police said Tuesday.

Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School is the latest shooting to rock the country. Three 9-year-old students were killed, as well as the primary school principal, a guardian, and a substitute teacher.

The suspect, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, studied at that school. Police noted that she did not attack specific people.

Police released videos of the shooting, including redacted surveillance video showing Hale driving up to the school, shooting out glass doors and entering through one.

In another video — from Officer Rex Engelbert’s body camera — a woman is seen greeting officers as they arrive at The Covenant School on Monday. “The children are all locked up, but there are two that we don’t know where they are,” the woman told the police officer.

“OK, yes, ma’am,” Engelbert replies.

The woman leads the policemen to Fellowship Hall and tells them that the people inside had heard gunshots. “There are several children upstairs,” says the woman.

Three officers, including Engelbert, rifles raised, check the classrooms one by one. “Police!” They are shouting as they advance through the corridors.

“Come on, come on!” Shouts one of the agents.

As the alarms start to go off at the school, an officer says, “Sounds like it’s upstairs.”

The officers go up the stairs, reach the second floor and enter the lobby. “Inside,” shouts one of the agents. There a gunshot is heard.

“Keep your hands off the gun!” one of the officers yells, twice. Then the armed person is seen motionless, on the floor.

Police initially identified the person as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, but little information has been released about her gender. They say that years ago she was a student at that private and Christian institution. Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including possible entry points, and surveyed the building before carrying out the massacre, according to authorities.

Initially, authorities indicated that Hale was female, but at the evening news conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender. After the conference, police spokesman Don Aaron declined to say how he was to be identified.

In an email Tuesday, police spokeswoman Kristin Mumford said Hale “was labeled female at birth. She used male pronouns on a social media account.”