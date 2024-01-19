Natalia Almarcha, ex of Risto Mejide, very close to the actor Jess Castro

Natalia Almarcha and Risto Mejide have put an end to their relationship after several months full of comings and goings. The difficult character of the presenter would have been the trigger for the pharmaceutical company to make this drastic decision. She did not feel well treated or valued, say Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa in Mamarazzis. It has nothing to do with economics. It is a reason that could lead one to suspect the existence of third parties (…) She asked him for explanations about an issue and he told her “don’t bother me,” the journalists also say.

The distance would also have affected their romance: she in Valencia, where she has her own pharmacy, and he in Madrid. Apparently, It was the young woman who always had to travel to the capital of Spain to see the presenter and be able to have a normal life as a couple. Risto Mejide never traveled to his partner’s hometown.

MS ABOUT NATALIA ALMARCHA The pharmaceutical company made its profile public on the social network but some time later closed it again, leaving a highly commented image on the networks.

The pharmacist reappears on her social networks after her umpteenth breakup with the presenter of Everything is a Lie.

After learning of the breakup, Natalia Almarcha surprised the networks with a striking message that many understood as a very direct dart towards her now ex-partner. By opening your eyes you learn more than opening your mouthwrote the young woman on her Instagram profile where she has 57,000 followers.

A new illusion?

And it is precisely through this application where he would have met his new dream, a popular actor from our country. None other than Jesús Castro, known for his work on projects such as El Niño, The Prince, Sea of ​​Plastic or The Minimum Island, among others. The interpreter maintained a relationship of several years with Alba Casillas, cousin of the former Madrid goalkeeper and contestant in the current edition of The Island of Temptations, and with Anabel Hernández, former participant in Women and Men and Vice Versa.

Laura Fa reveals in a new installment of Mamarazzis that The Valencian and the Andalusian speak practically daily and that their relationship has strengthened in recent weeks after her breakup with Risto Mejide. Information confirmed by youtuber Ju Elas. Likewise, Slvame’s former collaborator insists that reconciliation with the publicist is completely ruled out.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Neither of the two protagonists has commented on these rumors that are increasingly stronger.. Since the beginning of her romance with Risto Mejide, Natalia Almarcha always opted for a very discreet profile in terms of the media despite the great fame of the publicist.

