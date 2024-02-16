Natalia Jimnez announces new US tour dates from Miami

MIAMI.- Natalia Jimnez celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way in Miami by offering a concert at the James L Knight Center. Place where he announced new dates of his tour Antologa 20 Aos Tour in United States.

According to the production, the Spanish singer-songwriter included some cities in the country such as Tampa, New York, New Jersey and Boston as well as five dates with the Loud And Live company with which she will visit Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington and Atlanta. .

In addition to confirming her concerts, Natalia Jiménez thanked the audience of the James L Knight Center for the love and friendship received in her artistic career.

Natalia Jimnez thanks Miami

Thank you for celebrating the Day of Love and Friendship with me and throwing an incredible party with a packed James L Knight Center. Thank you for so much love”, expressed the interpreter of I believe in me.

With her characteristic charisma and skill on stage, Natalia captivated her followers with a presentation full of love and emotion, sharing her music that has already conquered the hearts of many.

One of the highlights of the night was when her daughter and her fiancé surprised the singer-songwriter by bringing flowers to the stage, a gesture that moved everyone present. Likewise, one of her most loyal fans surprised the artist by wearing a red Mexican dress, capturing the attention of the audience and demonstrating the connection between Natalia and her followers.

Natalia Jimnez also celebrates a Sold Out (full) last weekend at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, which demonstrates the success and closeness with the fans.