Natalia Jimnez is honored at the Ibero-American film festival in Miami

MIAMI.- The recognized singer spanish Natalia Jimnez was honored during the celebration of the Iberoamerican Film Festival Miami sixth edition of the event that this year took place at the Silverspot Cinema.

The festival organizers decided to add Spain as a guest country, celebrating its art in all forms and with the performer as the main figure in an event held on Friday, February 9.

We are delighted to have had Natalia Jiménez as part of our festival this year. Her outstanding musical career and achievements have established her as an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, said Fernando Arciniega, of the festival who did her job as host.

For her part, Jimnez recognized the work done throughout the nine days of the event: I am sincerely grateful for this nice recognition; I also want to congratulate the Festival for its continued commitment to promoting Ibero-American art and cinema.

The event celebrates the singer

Thus, the Spanish singer adds to her extensive 20-year career a recognition linked to the arts of the region. Jiménez also holds Grammy and Latin Grammy awards for her work in the group La Quinta Estacin, as well as a Lo Nuestro Award for her work as a soloist.

The date also served for the premiere of the film They Shot The Piano Player, by directors Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal.

The story celebrates the origin of Bossa Nova, a world-renowned Latin musical movement, whose creative freedom during the 1960s and 1970s in Latin America marked a turning point in the musical field.