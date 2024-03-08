Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced

MIAMI.- By mid-2023, the ratio of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied was in the media spotlight, after an alleged infidelity by the choreographer with the French activist Camille tienne. The information was published by the French magazine Voici.

The publication assured that the affair It was in March 2023, and he noted that Portman knew of the infidelity but kept the conflict discreet to protect her children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, seven.

However, in July the actress won an Oscar for Black Swan present the demand of divorce in France, where they reside. The process formally concluded in February.

A source close to Portman alleged that it has been a difficult few months for the actress.

“Their highest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for their children. They love them and are equally focused on being the best parents. Nothing is more important,” the magazine reports. HOLA!.

a decade of love

Natalie and Benjamin met in 2009 on the set of Black Swan, Well, he was the choreographer of the film. The crush was instantaneous.

In 2008 they got engaged and announced that they were expecting their first child. “I have always kept my personal life private, but I will say that I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience,” the actress said in a statement.

In 2012 they got married.

In 2017, after living in Paris for a while, they announced that they were expecting their second daughter.