"Nathalie Zidane", "she's having a blast" ... Nathalie (Beijing Express 2023) completely misses her penalty, internet users hilarious (VIDEO)

The pairs of Beijing Express, the secret choice were able to put on the crampons for an anthology event, this Thursday, March 23. But facing a famous Paraguayan goalkeeper, Nathalie offered a penalty that made internet users laugh a lot.
The continuation under this advertisement
This Thursday, March 23, it is a 3-in-1 race that the candidates of Beijing Express, the secret choice on M6! In South America, crazy challenges follow one another, with on the program this March 23, the return of the rule of the untouchables. This onei divide their epic of the day, filmed in Asunción (Paraguay), into three rounds. Each time a pair wins one, they automatically qualify for the seventh stage, gaining a strategic advantage along the way. But keeping their place in the game is not easy for the duos, who were seen struggling from the first test…
Beijing Express 2023 : this guest who adds a “pression” additional
After the challenge of the pendulum jump 20 meters high in the Flores amphitheater – the setting for a nice surprise – the tandems have an appointment in a stadium with a mysterious inscription: “You will have the chance totake on one of Paraguay’s biggest soccer stars: Miguel Martínez !“. On paper, the challenge seems easy. They will have to score a goal in turn… with, in front of the skylight, the goalkeeper ready to receive the round ball. Football enthusiast, Alexandre exults : “I am really so happy to be here ! I am like a kid. I have good pressure, I want to shoot, score and win my partner“, declares the first to arrive on the spot, and therefore, to start. Carried away by the joy and encouragement of his companion, the young Parisian sends the ball directly into the net! But not everyone has the same shot foot than Alexandre, and his partner is far from the only one to miss his shot…
The continuation under this advertisement
Nathalie (Beijing Express 2023) on a football field, Internet users completely hilarious
Natalie and Angie are the second to try their luck. If the latter easily managed to aim for the skylight, it is not so for the sparkling blonde from Saint-Nazaire, who having never played football, “shoot the grass“, as his accomplice remarks. “I miss the ball! I laugh about it myself, so much that it sucks“, admits the fifties, covering her face with shame. The viewers, them…
The continuation under this advertisement