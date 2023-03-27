National crude oil production fell 0.3% in February

Although the government reports production increases for Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) by adding the gas liquids and condensates extracted from the reservoirs, by notifying only crude oil production, a monthly drop of 0.3% was observed at the national level – including private oil companies – with a report of 1,642 million barrels per day, while the allocations of the state oil company had a production of 1,441 million barrels per day, with a monthly reduction of 0.5% in February, as reported by the National Commission of Hydrocarbons (CNH).

In one year, national oil extraction increased by 1%, although the extraction of oil from Pemex allocations fell by 1.9%, according to reports that operators are required to submit to the regulator. Meanwhile, contract production in the country was 201,407 barrels per day, which represented 12% of national extraction, with a monthly increase of 1.4 percent. In one year, the production of these contracts increased by 23%, thus driving the slight annual national increase.

It should be remembered that the general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, raised the company’s hydrocarbon production goal for 2023 last week, ensuring that it will reach 1,950 million barrels per day at the end of the year. The official assured that, from March 1 to 16, the company reported an average production of 1,915 thousand barrels of liquid hydrocarbons per day.

As of this administration, Pemex’s production of liquid hydrocarbons began to be reported, adding the gas condensates and liquids found in the fields, in addition to the production that Pemex obtains with partners in the contracts. “By the end of 2024 we will be reaching two million barrels per day,” the official explained.

However, the CNH collects, supervises and publishes the production of crude oil in the country, in order to obtain comparable data with international parameters. Thus, the decline of large Pemex deposits that still correspond to the allocation regime is observed.

On the other hand, the contracts exceeded the ceiling of 200,000 barrels per day of production. Of these, the only contract that allowed Pemex to migrate from allocations to the 2014 regime with which it can reduce its payment of the right to shared utility, in the Ek-Balam fields that the state company operates without partners in shallow waters, represented half of the production of the contracts with a volume of 101,330 barrels per day in February, which implies an increase of 6% in one month and 35% in one year.

Although in one month it fell from 14 to 11 contracts that reported oil production granted through oil rounds of the past administration and that the volume of crude oil from these fields fell 4.4% in one month to 66,370 barrels per day, contracts such as Santuario-El Golpe (of the French Perenco), on land, had a production of 17,770 barrels per day with a monthly increase of 4.4 percent.

