National government and UN Women announce measures to increase female participation in political office

In the last 20 years, the participation of women in politics has only increased 7% in the country, while in Latin America and the Caribbean it increased 18% Courtesy (UN Women)

That women have a more decisive role in the consolidation of democracy in Colombia based on greater participation should be one of the objectives not only of the State but also of social organizations and civil society in general.

It may interest you: Gustavo Petro announced a $3 billion investment for university campuses

That’s one of the conclusions he came to. UN Womenwhich together with other organizations and the national government launched the initiative ‘More women, more democracy: towards parity in the territories’, whose purpose is to increase the involvement of women in decision-making positions, because although Colombia has registered progress , these are lower than those presented in Latin America and the world.

According to figures collected by the United Nations, in the last 20 years the participation of women in politics it has only increased 7% in the country, while in Latin America and the Caribbean it rose 18%; in the rest of the world there was an increase of 12%, much higher than that of the country.

It may interest you: The problems of the health reform after the departure of the Liberals: this is the count of the Government’s votes to remove it in the first debate

Given this scenario, the initiative launched on Wednesday, March 29, will carry out a series of actions that, precisely, began that day with a meeting between the main representatives of the political parties in which the need to reinforce female participation and the commitments that the communities will assume in view of the local elections that will take place in October of this year.

In fact, that day a plenary session was held in Congress in which various initiatives for the benefit of women were discussed. Among these, the bill that seeks a work license for women and menstruating people in the country was filed.

It may interest you: “Prospect of a dictator”: Jota Pe Hernández’s response to Alfredo Saade’s proposal to close Congress

In turn, the Minister of the Environment, susan muhamademphasized that although several adverse historical problems must be fought for them —including self-censorship, according to what was exposed in the Capitol—, female leaders have felt even from the most local spaces of participation.

“I have noticed that in the peasant Community Action Boards, in the community councils of the Afro communities; Also in the indigenous communities, it is the women who have within themselves that vital pulse of wanting to save nature and life, and to contain their destruction. But it is not the women who are in front of the social spokespersons”, said the official during the plenary.

With the launch of this initiative, a ‘parity counter’ was activated, a countdown to show progress in the implementation of said mechanism and the commitments agreed upon by the parties for a greater guarantee of female participation. Also, it was announced Diploma ‘In parity’ that at the head of the Higher School of Public Administration —esap— Seeks to train two thousand women from all over the country so that they understand the basic concepts of political exercise.

In this sense, the presidential adviser for Women’s Equity, Clemence Carabaliindicated that the current government will have “a Political Training School Virtual for Women so that more women begin their participation and remain in the spaces of political representation with practical tools for their campaigns and exercise of public power”.

On the other hand, Fabiola Márquez, president of the National Electoral Council —CNE—, explained the importance of addressing the urgency of involving more women in decision-making in the political sphere and the challenge that this body has within said commitment.

“We believe that it is fundamental for the development of our country and our society, that Colombian women have art and part in the leadership of our peoples and in the leadership of inclusion and gender parity in this country of change”, added the official.