National Guard began Operation Holy Week 2023 in Mexico

The Easter 2023 Operation will provide support, protection and security to compatriots and foreigners during the holiday period. (PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Easter begins this Sunday, April 2, so the National Guard He announced the security operation that he will implement in the country. Which will imply a deployment of personnel on roads, highways, bus terminals and tourist areas of the country.

It may interest you: National Guard seized hidden glass under a truck and spare tire in Baja California

In compliance with the National Security Strategy, the National Guard (GN) launched throughout Mexico, the Operational Easter 2023to provide support, protection and security to compatriots and foreigners, on the occasion of the vacation period.

The authorities seek to prevent the commission of crimes and administrative offenses, on federal highways, airportsterminals and Touristic centres of the Mexican Republic, establishing inspection, security, verification and surveillance points.

It may interest you: Is the National Guard of the CDMX Metro leaving? This is what Claudia Sheinbaum said

From April 1 to 16, approximately 7 thousand elements of the National Guardattached to the General Directorate of Road Safety and Facilities, in coordination with authorities of the three orders of government, will establish said deployment in:

– 32 state coordinations throughout the country.

It may interest you: Fight against drugs: More than 28 thousand marijuana plants were incinerated in Durango

– 195 stations.

– 60 airports and all truck terminals.

The national guards carry out, among others, the following security operatives:

– Anti-robbery: Surveillance, protection and security for tourists on highways.

– Support in road accidents to drivers involved.

– Carousel: Speed ​​limit control on highways.

– Radar: With electronic devices, automotive speed review.

– Seat belt: Ensure that motorists and passengers use seat belts.

– Helmet: Aimed at motorcycle drivers so that they use a protective helmet.

– Patrols: To provide security in tourist areas.

The GN will have inspection points on federal highways, airports, terminals, and tourist centers of the Mexican Republic. (Photo: CARLOS ALBERTO CARBAJAL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

About Mexico City, thousands of people are expected to go on vacation in the capital, for this reason security is essential. The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will implement a security operation for Easter in the 16 municipalities that make up Mexico City, which will be made up of 10,635 members of the Metropolitan Police, sectoral, of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI), the Auxiliary Police (PA) and the Subsecretariat for Traffic Control, who will be supported by 710 official vehicles and motorcyclesas well as the bicycles that travel the cycle lanes.

The deployment of the elements will occur above all in the places of religious interest, recreation, street markets, markets, bus stations and different places where the inhabitants and visitors of Mexico City congregate.

For her part, the SSC Tourist Police will have 120 uniformed personnel supported by 40 vehicles, which will be strategically distributed in Safe Passenger security devices on board units of the Turibús, in the Basilica of Guadalupe, piers of xochimilcoas well as museums, tourist colonies and the Zócalo Capitalino.

Regarding roads and highways, Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos (CAPUFE) reported that since Friday, March 31, they began a special operative to safeguard the Mexicans, due to the start of the Easter holidays.

National Guard on highways (Photo: Twitter/@GN_MEXICO_ )

CAPUFE assured that during the operation Holy Week 2023, Actions will be put into practice to reinforce care measures on the highways and bridges operated by the agency, in order to guarantee the quality of the services it provides. The Easter 2023 Operation will end on April 16 to guarantee the opening of all available lanes, flagging staff to direct circulation, installation of mobile booths, adaptation of reversible lanes and the advance payment modality.

Easter holidays

Due to the dates established by the Federal Labor Law, it is not mandatory to consider a bridge during the vacation period of Easter week, which will be from Monday April 3 to Friday the 14th of the same month. Only some companies grant days off to employees, but it is not mandatory. He Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7 of the same month, it will be a bridge only for those workers.