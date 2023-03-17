National initiative will promote the micro-businesses of 3,000 women victims of the conflict

This initiative will contribute to the empowerment of these women in the popular economy and will allow them to increase their productivity and income. Courtesy: Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism presented the initiative “Mujeres Más Productivas: an alliance for the shopkeepers of the popular economy”, which has the purpose of boost microbusiness growthespecially neighborhood stores run by women victims of the conflict.

The project that was launched on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2023) is an initiative led by the national entity through Colombia Productiva, together with Bavaria and Fenalco, which aims to boost the productivity and income of women victims of the conflict through specialized training.

The national entity of Commerce, Industry and Tourism explained that “Mujeres Más Productivas” is a joint effort between the private and public sectors, which will contribute to the process of empowerment of these women as agents of change and leaders in their territories, boosting their business capabilities to guarantee the efficiency and profitability of their businesses and communities.

The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Commerce, Germán Umaña, highlighted that the popular and community economy has more than 5.3 million micro-businesses, many of them led by shopkeepers who are victims of the conflict.

“Whose challenge is to increase their productivity and income, as part of the recognition of the contribution they make to their local economies; That is one of the goals of our Reindustrialization Policy. For this reason, with Colombia Productiva, Bavaria and Fenalco, we join efforts to create mechanisms that allow more women shopkeepers to increase their well-being, ”added the portfolio leader.

The ministry specified that with “More Productive Women” the businesswomen will develop new skills to organize their store and interact with their customers. In turn, it will train women in leadership, They will learn about the Simple Tax Regime and will be trained in the use of applications and digital tools to increase the number of sales.

The program will be carried out in a hybrid, face-to-face and virtual manner, during each of the training cycles the shopkeepers will enter the platform of training e-learning containing specialized business and impulse modules.

Women who wish to participate in the program can register on the Colombia Productiva web portal, in the “Mujeres Más Productivas” tab. After this, they will be contacted directly by Fenalco to formalize the registration processcarry out a startup diagnosis and do training on the digital platform.

Once the beneficiaries of the program are selected, they will receive information and personalized technical assistance in the modules defined by Bavaria, which are:

Business Strengthening.

Productive Assets.

Digital Appropriation.

Tools for female business leadership.

Financial inclusion.

Upon completion of the training, the shopkeepers will receive a graduation and will be able to begin applying their knowledge and skills to improve the productivity of their businesses and increase their income.

According to the general manager of Colombia Productiva, Aurelio Mejía, he added that increasing the productivity of micro-businesses has a direct impact on communities.

“Our experience shows us that the shopkeepers who have received this training increased their income by an average of 26% and by a 25% the use of digital tools for your promotion and sales, and also had 12% greater access to credit. With ‘More Productive Women’ we will impact the saving capacity of these women, as well as the food, education and health of their families”, added the manager.

Finally, Sergio Rincón, president of Bavaria, specified that 60% of the stores in Colombia are managed or managed by mothers who are heads of household.

“For this reason, through our Emprendedoras Bavaria program, we have been working hand in hand with them and a valuable team of allies, reaching 50,000 women positively impacted in terms of financial empowerment,” Rincón explained.