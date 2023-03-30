National natural landscapes and komoot are cooperating on digital visitor guidance and knowledge transfer

komoot GmbH

A partnership for nature conservation: Nationale Naturlandschaften eV, Association of German Nature Parks eV and komoot start cooperation. The umbrella organizations of all national natural landscapes and the outdoor platform with the most users in Germany jointly raise awareness of nature.

Only through sustainable and responsible nature experiences can visitors continue to experience nature in the way it is still possible today! The three partners are convinced of that. At the heart of the cooperation between NNL e. V., VDN e. V. and komoot therefore stand for digital visitor guidance and knowledge transfer. Visitors to and around protected areas receive all relevant information for a responsible experience of nature before and during their visit.

Together for more nature conservation

National Naturlandschaften and komoot have been working closely together since 2022. The regular exchange led, among other things, to better visibility of nature reserves and valuable information, e.g. B. to protected areas at Highlights on komoot.

In March 2022, komoot conducted a training course with over 140 managers and rangers from German national parks, biosphere reserves and nature parks. The aim of the training was to provide the participants with knowledge about digital visitor guidance based on OpenStreetMap and thus to reach the hiking and cycling community in a targeted manner.

63 German national parks, nature parks and biosphere reserves are currently active with a profile and tour recommendations on komoot. A particularly popular komoot collection was created by the Saxon Switzerland National Park and has almost 1 million views a year: “Saxon Switzerland for big and small”

“The national natural landscapes enjoy great and increasing popularity in Germany. These are the most beautiful landscapes that Germany has to offer. The digital guidance of visitors is a constantly growing challenge for the national natural landscapes. The partnership with komoot enables us to welcome millions of users with nature conservation-tested offers in the most beautiful landscapes in Germany. At the same time, we protect particularly sensitive natural areas in the national natural landscapes with this targeted, digital visitor guidance. A win for people and nature.“, explains Peter Südbeck, Chairman of the Board of Nationale Naturlandschaften e. V. and head of the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park and Biosphere Reserve.

Active visitor management and knowledge transfer

Komoot is convinced that experiencing nature itself increases awareness of the needs of the environment – because you are only willing to protect and preserve what you know and understand. That’s why the outdoor platform is investing where it can make a real contribution to protecting nature: in digital visitor guidance. This includes providing users with comprehensive information during the planning phase. Before the start of a tour, they can deal with the applicable rules and take them into account better on site.

The example of the Eifel National Park: The description Red deer viewing gallery in Dreiborn on komoot links information about this hiking highlight with the rules of conduct on site.

“The declared goal is to offer attractive tours and collections to those interested in the national park and to guests. So that experiencing nature and nature conservation are not mutually exclusive, we are also using this platform to raise awareness of the “rules of the game” in a national park. Our vision is transparent communication on komoot, which makes navigating through large protected areas such as the Eifel National Park both exciting and compliant. In this way we create added value for everyone who is out and about in nature with respect.” says Juliana Dörstel, ranger of the Eifel National Park and responsible for socio-economic monitoring.

Certified expertise in digital visitor management

komoot has been offering an online training platform since August 2022. The from the Academy is a free knowledge platform on which employees of nature reserves can continue their education at their own pace on digital visitor management with the help of OpenStreetMap. The offer is aimed at everyone who is interested – from the tour leader, the ranger, a marketing manager to the management.

“We believe that every moment in nature is worth more than anything you can buy. That’s why we like to invest in protecting the environment. The basis for our product developments is the constant exchange with organizations such as the National Natural Landscapes. We have launched functions for transparent nature conservation communication and our free komoot Academy. In this way, we do our part in actively guiding millions of outdoor enthusiasts on komoot and the most common apps and devices“, explains Markus Hallermann, co-founder and CEO of komoot GmbH.

The partners

About the National Natural Landscapes

The Nationale Naturlandschaften (NNL) are the alliance of German national parks, nature parks, biosphere reserves and wilderness areas. Together with the people, they preserve fascinating nature on around a third of Germany’s area, convey joy in experiencing nature and confidently shape the future in a sustainable way. Carriers of the umbrella brand “Nationale Naturlandschaften” are the associations Nationale Naturlandschaften e. V. and Association of German Nature Parks e. V

www.nationale-naturlandschaften.de

chest of drawers

With over 30 million registered users, over 16 million of them in German-speaking countries, Komoot is the largest inspiration and navigation platform for hikers and outdoor sports enthusiasts in Europe. Komoot was founded with the mission to enable everyone to experience nature in a unique way. To ensure that these moments remain special, komoot constantly invests in measures that provide information and thus form the basis for a responsible experience of nature.

www.komoot.de

