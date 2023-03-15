National team: Amine Gouiri soon with the Greens?

Amine Gouirithe young Franco-Algerian player playing for French club Rennes, has revealed his intentions to join the Algerian national team.

It was via a video shared on social networks that the player hinted that he will soon join the Greens. The latter answered a direct question from a Greens fan about when he was going to join EN. Gouiri was content to reply: Soon, God willing ».

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: scorer with West Ham, will Benrahma be selected by Belmadi?

The Rennais is proud of his Algerian origins. In an old interview with a French media, he said that the final choice as to his international future has not yet been made.

When asked about the possibility of joining the Greens, he replies: “Maybe. For the moment I do not ask myself the question. I am concentrating on the season with Stade Rennais and then we will see”.

Amine Gouiri soon in the Algerian team? Many thanks to Didier Deschamps for the work

pic.twitter.com/P0uunKlqPc — JDZ Football (@JDZFootball) March 15, 2023

| READ ALSO: In trouble with his club, will Belmadi give Mandi a chance with the Greens?

He played with the French U16s before joining the hopes of the France team. The player has 67 caps in blue and has scored more than 45 goals. In the French league, his Rennes team ranks 5th. Gouiri owns 9 goals on the clock this season.

List of players summoned for the double meeting against Niger: the choice is offered to Belmadi

The list of 24 players for the double confrontation against Niger should soon be revealed. It will be marked by several daring changes as well as a rejuvenation of the workforce.

Several new players are expected to join the ranks of the national team. Rayan Ait Nouri, Houssem Aouar, Jaouen Hadjam, Badredine Bouanani et Fares Chaibi are all favorites to join the next stage of the Greens.

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: a former Green takes credit for the arrival of Andy Delort

According to some media, the coach should also not summon certain players with an “indisputable holder” status before with the selection.

The Greens had started these qualifiers for the 2023 African Cup well. 2 games, 2 victories for the Belmadi players who intend to finish at the top of group F.