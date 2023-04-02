Naughty Dog apologizes for the PC port of The Last of Us

Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the launch of what is one of the most acclaimed games of all time. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has been sawed along the ankles by gamers due to its numerous and serious technical problems. Something the studio now owns up to and openly apologizes for, Naughty Dog also announces that they are working hard to resolve any issues. Several hotfixes are expected and a bigger, more moderate patch of the game is also expected in the near future. On Twitter, a Naughty Dog spokesperson had the following to say about the situation:

“We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected, Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.”

“A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week.”

“We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers. Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect.”

As you know, the game was originally supposed to be released on Steam as early as March 3rd but was delayed to the 28th to take advantage of the buzz surrounding HBO’s TV series based on the title. This also gave the developers time to polish the experience a little more, so we can think about how bad it would have been if the game had been released according to the plans from the very beginning.

What are your experiences with the PC port of The Last of Us?