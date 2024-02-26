Navalny’s entourage assures that there were negotiations to release him

MOSCOW .- The Russian opponent Alexei Navalny He was “days” away from being released under an agreement in principle that, according to the deceased politician’s entourage, was already in the “final phase” but was met with the president’s frontal rejection. Vladimir Putin who thus renounced who should have been a bargaining chip to recover agent Vadim Krasikov, detained in Germany.

An ally of Navalny, Maria Pevchij, assured on the opposition’s YouTube channel that all that remained was Putin’s approval to close an exchange that had been in the works for two years. She explained that since the offensive began in Ukraine They set themselves the goal of getting Navalni out of prison, fearing that his situation would worsen.

Finally, he ended up in a remote Arctic prison, “hidden from the world” and subjected to “torture,” denounced Pevchij, who has shared a story with which he calls to understand not only why “Putin killed Navalni”, but also the reasons that led to his death on February 16.

Alexei Navalny even filed a lawsuit against the penitentiary center in Russia.

“Navalny was supposed to be released in the next few days because we had made a decision about his exchange,” he said, explaining that an offer was presented to Putin at the beginning of the month and that on the afternoon of February 15 everything was already in place. a final phase”.

Then, the Russian president would have been told that “the only way” to get Krasikov to return to Russia would be to hand over Navalni, so according to Pevchij he chose to make the person who should be a bargaining chip disappear. “It’s the behavior of a crazy mafia,” he stressed.

an intermediary

Pevchij’s story gives an account of an objective that at first seemed “impossible” but that was finally achieved as a “humanitarian exchange”, to the extent that since he was a Russian citizen, no other country had any “obligation” to come to their aid: “Russian spies in exchange for political prisoners.”

During this time, there were people from other countries who risked their lives and careers in “unofficial negotiations” with the Kremlin, while tycoon Roman Abramovich served as an “informal negotiator”, as a liaison channel between Putin and European and American authorities. .

Pevchij explained that there are examples that demonstrate the veracity of this story and cited, among others, publications that appeared in the press about an alleged exchange involving Krasikov or that Putin mentioned his name in a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

Everything, however, was in vain and Navalny lost his life in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. The advisor assured that Putin ended up giving the order because “Navalni was a true politician”, followed by “millions” of people and with the ability to mobilize: “Navalni was everything that Putin could never be and Putin hated him for that.”

Source: With information from Europa Press