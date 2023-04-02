Navy tests drone boats with missiles as “bodyguards” on the high seas

Die US-Navy is working on a new method to better protect transport and logistics ships on the high seas. Small ones should drone boats are used with the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are equipped. These drone boats could be called “Bodyguards” be used when crossing risky waters, such as The War Zone reported.

Through her high speed and agility they would be able to quickly respond to and neutralize threats. They can also be deployed in large numbers, increasing the chances of repelling an attack. The Navy does not say exactly how many of the autonomously driving drone boats should accompany a ship. Stinger missiles are capable of hitting enemy air targets like drones or helicopter shot down from a distance of up to 8 kilometers.