Navy tests drone boats with missiles as “bodyguards” on the high seas

Die US-Navy is working on a new method to better protect transport and logistics ships on the high seas. Small ones should drone boats are used with the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are equipped. These drone boats could be called “Bodyguards” be used when crossing risky waters, such as The War Zone reported.
Through her high speed and agility they would be able to quickly respond to and neutralize threats. They can also be deployed in large numbers, increasing the chances of repelling an attack. The Navy does not say exactly how many of the autonomously driving drone boats should accompany a ship. Stinger missiles are capable of hitting enemy air targets like drones or helicopter shot down from a distance of up to 8 kilometers.
GARC
5 million dollars the Navy wants to put into this program. The boats should be on the Greenough Advanced Rescue Craft (GARC) Design based, which has existed for several years and can be used, among other things, as a lifeboat.
GARC is almost 5 meters long and around 1.7 meters wide at its widest point. It has a low profile and can hold up to 35 knots (about 65km/h) swim fast. The maximum payload is around 450 kilograms. The range at reduced speed is up to 700 nautical mileswhich corresponds to just under 1.300 Kilometer.
GARC has been tested as a manned escort option since 2018, but it’s unclear if any weapons were loaded. According to the manufacturer, the boat can MAPC equipped with a variety of armaments. Stinger missiles are not mentioned in the official documents, but various machine guns or grenade launchers are.