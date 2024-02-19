NBA All-Star Game breaks scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS-. The NBA I wanted more competition. Instead she got more points, more than ever. With almost 400 points in the basket.

The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 on Sunday night, with the winners scoring the most points in the game’s 73-year history. The previous mark was 196 for the West in 2016.

“We had fun,” said East captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was an avalanche of records: The total of 397 points shattered the mark of 374 set in 2017, while the East made 42 three-pointers to surpass the 35 that LeBron’s team made in 2019. Both sides combined for 193 points in the first half to break the most in a half that was 191, which was achieved last year, and the East equaled the most achieved in any half by reaching 104 at the intermission.

All-Star Game MVP Damian Lillard scored 39 points for the East, while Jaylen Brown had 36 and Tyrese Haliburton of the home team, the Indiana Pacers, had 32.

“To be able to achieve these types of achievements is special,” Lillard said.

Perhaps it went unnoticed: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 50 points for the West in just 28 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 for the same cause.

“East’s shooting was unbelievable,” West forward Kevin Durant said. “It’s hard to play defense when someone is shooting 30 or 40 feet above you.”

The West also scored a ton of points: with 186, they had the fourth-most of any team in All-Star Game history. And obviously, the largest amount in a defeat.

Among other records:

— East attempted 97 three-pointers; the previous mark was 90 by Team LeBron in 2019.

— The teams combined for 66 made three-pointers and 168 attempts (breaking the 62 and 167 of 2019).

— Between both teams they had 163 successful field goals and 289 attempts (exceeding the 162 in 2017 and 286 in 2016).

“Obviously, it wasn’t high intensity at all,” Haliburton said.

LILLARD SCREAMS THE WEEKEND

Damian Lillard added a new title to his first appearance in the All-Star Game with the Eastern Conference: the Most Valuable Player.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 triples, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in an All-Star Game full of records.

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 from 3-point range for a team that set All-Star Game records for total points and 3-pointers. Eight players finished in double figures, with three of them Lillard; Jaylen Brown, of Boston; and Tyrese Haliburton, from Indiana, surpassing 30.

The MVP award came a day after Lillard won the 3-point contest for the second time. He also won it last year, while he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Dame put on a show,” Tatum said, “and I was happy for him.”

THE NBA WANTED MORE COMPETITION

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and other league officials were seeking a more competitive All-Star Game after last season’s 184-175 game that was widely criticized and television ratings plummeted.

Even Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who was recognized at an NBA Legends Brunch, said he hoped the league’s message would resonate and players would take the All-Star Game a little more seriously.

“I know what this league is about and I’m very proud of it,” Bird said. “I am proud of today’s players. I like the game they play. … I think it’s very important when you have the best players in the world together, you have to compete, play hard and show the fans how good they really are.”

Source: AP