NBA already knows where the All-Star Game will be in 2026

INGLEWOOD-. The NBA will ride the 2026 All-Star Game in the new arena of Los Angeles Clippers which will be inaugurated in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.

“I was excited when I found out it was possible and I was even more excited when the NBA told us we were going to host it,” said Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who appeared at Tuesday’s announcement inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Commissioner Adam Silver toured the grounds with Ballmer earlier in the day. “The technology it has surpasses any other facility I’ve seen,” he said.

Privately financed, the arena will house all of the Clippers’ sporting and administrative operations. It is also intended to host many major sporting events.

The first will be “All-Stars” weekend.

The event returns to Southern California for the first time since 2018, when it was held in downtown Los Angeles at the arena previously known as Staples Center.

Indianapolis will host next month and San Francisco will host the All-Star in 2025 at the Chase Center, an arena that the Golden State Warriors opened in 2019.

Source: AP