Drought, inflation and rate hikes: a perfect combo to bring down the level of activity

NBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L pct GB
Boston 49 22 .690
Philadelphia 48 22 .686 ½
New York 42 30 .583
Brooklyn 39 31 .557
Toronto 35 36 .493 14

Southeast Division

W L pct GB
Miami 38 3. 4 .528
Atlanta 35 35 .500 2
Washington 32 39 .451
Orlando 29 42 .408
Charlotte 22 fifty .306 16

Central Division

W L pct GB
x-milwaukee fifty twenty .714
cleveland Four. Five 28 .616
Chicago 33 37 .471 17
Indiana 32 39 .451 18½
Detroit 16 55 .225 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L pct GB
Memphis 42 27 .609
Dallas 36 35 .507 7
New Orleans 33 37 .471
houston 18 52 .257 24½
Saint Anthony 18 52 .257 24½

NW Division

W L pct GB
y-Denver 47 24 .662
Minnesota 35 37 .486 12½
oklahoma city 3. 4 36 .486 12½
Utah 33 36 .478 13
Portland 31 39 .443 15½

Pacific Division

W L pct GB
Sacrament 43 27 .614
Phoenix 38 32 .543 5
LA Clippers 37 3. 4 .521
Golden State 36 35 .507
LA Lakers 3. 4 37 .479

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, LA Lakers 110

Saturday’s Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, LA Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Chicago 113, Miami 99

Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

LA Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

