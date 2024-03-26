NBA opens investigation into Toronto player

NEW YORK -. The NBA opened an investigation into Jontay Porter, Toronto player amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of confidentiality to The Associated Press because neither the league nor the Raptors had publicly disclosed the issue.

ESPN was the first to report the investigation, which was said to include Porter’s performances in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games Porter played briefly before leaving them citing reasons of injury or illness; He played four minutes and 24 seconds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of those games, then played 2:43 against Sacramento in the second.

In both cases, it didn’t come close to the dotted line, rebound and 3-point betting propositions that bettors could play. ESPN said Porter’s ratings for the game against the Clippers were 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists; he finished with no points, three boards and one assist. For the Kings game, they were around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds; He finished without goals and with two rebounds.

Porter was not at the Raptors’ home game against Brooklyn on Monday for personal reasons. He also did not participate in Saturday’s loss in Washington, again for personal reasons. His locker was empty before Monday’s game against the Nets, although his name was still there.

Porter, 24, the brother of Denver forward Michael Porter, is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games, including five starts. He also played 11 times for Memphis in the 2020-21 season.

