NBA returns to Paris this week for its third visit since 2020

PARIS.- The NBA lands on Thursday at Paris for the third time since 2020, with the regular league match between the Cavaliers de Cleveland and the Nets de Brooklyn awaiting the return next year of the prodigal son, Victor Wembanyama world basketball sensation with the jersey of the San Antonio Spurs.

The commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver, did not confirm the return home of the French phenomenon, who turned 20 on January 4 and who was chosen number 1 in the draft in June 2023.

But everything indicates that the former player of Boulogne-Levallois and Nanterre“a probable icon for the next 20 years,” according to Silver, will return to France with the Spurs.

wembanyamafrancia.jpg Victor Wembanyama during a game with Boulogne-Levallois, his former team in the French basketball league, on January 9, 2023. AP/Michel Euler

“We can’t confirm it, but we are very busy getting the San Antonio Spurs here“Silver declared this Wednesday in a conversation with several journalists.

He then added, smiling, that “a team will probably be here,” confirming that the NBA will travel again to Paris in 2025 for a fourth regular league game since 2020.

And then? “We are in negotiations“Silver said.

In 2020, Charlotte and Milwaukee delighted fans, with Michael Jordan in the stands as owner of the first and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the track leading the second.

After the pandemic, Detroit and Chicago were in charge of succeeding them in 2022 and now two teams appear in the Bercy pavilion fighting to enter the playoffs in the Eastern Conference: Cleveland is seventh and Brooklyn is tenth.

Movement of tickets in Paris:

According to NBAof the 15,000 tickets on sale, only between 300 and 400 were available this Wednesday, with prices ranging from 355 to 665 euros ($389 to $728).

Silver has “no doubt”: Thursday’s game, for which fans from “51 countries” have bought tickets, It will be played with a full pavilion.

