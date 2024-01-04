NBA team fined $100,000 under new rest policy

BROOKLYN.- The NBA fined $100,000 Nets de Brooklyn on Thursday and became the first team sanctioned for violating player participation rules that went into effect this season.

Los Nets They left four players out of the rotation — the starters Spencer Dinwiddie , Nic Claxton y Cam Johnson, as well as the substitute Dorian Finney-Smith — in the 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee bucks December 27th. Three of the players who started for Brooklyn played less than 12 minutes.

Brooklyn assured that it would rest its players in the second game on consecutive nights —at the beginning of a streak in which the Nets will play six games in nine days— was the best for the club. But the league made it clear before the season that they will not overlook resting multiple players, who are healthy, at the same time.

Embed The NBA has fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 for violating the player participation policy vs. Bucks on Dec. 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2024

“We spoke with the 30 teams about ‘There is a way to rest players“said the vice president and head of sports operations of the NBA, Joe Dumars. “What we have said is that resting four or five players at the same time is not the way. If you want to give your players a rest, there are ways to do it.”

The league’s investigation included interviews with independent doctors. The NBA He indicated that those players “were able to play under the medical standard of the Player Participation Policy, which was adopted before the campaign. The organization violated the policy that intends to promote player participation in the 82 games of the season”.

Explanation from the Nets bench:

After the match, the coach of the Nets, Jacque Vaughn, insisted that they did not treat the game as an inconsequential preseason duel. It was the second meeting on consecutive nights and Vaughn said he didn’t want to put any players on.endangered”.

Los Nets They finished 0-4 in the next four road games after that game against Milwaukee. They are 2-10 in their last 12 games and 15-20 overall to place ninth in the Eastern Conference. The team will play again on Friday against Oklahoma City at home.

