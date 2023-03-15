“nd.DerTag”: Dangerous drone war – Commentary on the crash of a US drone over the Black Sea

nd.The day / nd.The week

Berlin (ots)

The USA and NATO have been monitoring Russia at its sea borders for years with large drones. They fly like the “Reaper” over the Black Sea or – like the huge “Global Hawk” – also over the Baltic Sea. Russia must have seen this as a provocation even before the Ukraine war. The clash that took place off Crimea on Tuesday was therefore only a matter of time and shows the tension on all sides after a year of war.

The flight may even have taken place with the calculations of the drone pilots and their command structures in Ramstein, Germany. The “Reaper” that crashed on the edge of the war zone in Ukraine is a combat drone that was only used for reconnaissance. Nevertheless, the crash is reminiscent of the advantages of unmanned systems in combat missions: the military dares to enter enemy-controlled areas without endangering pilots. Did the USA want to test the limits of the Russian military with their flight maneuvers?

A similar confrontation threatens with the NATO drones, which could also affect the Bundeswehr. Most of the pilots of the giant drone are provided by the German Air Force. The day before the Reaper crashed, a Global Hawk flew up and down in front of the Crimea for hours, unmolested. Whether soldiers of the Bundeswehr were sitting at the controls remains open. Should this drone flight also go to the Russian borders?

The question of who is allowed to salvage the wreck of the “Reaper” could cause a further escalation. According to the White House spokesman, the government in Washington considers this to be hardly possible. However, Moscow is reportedly interested in it.

