“nd.DerTag”: Unprecedented slump in the number of building permits in the Berlin district of Marzahn-Hellersdorf

In the first three months of 2023, the urban development office of the Berlin district of Marzahn-Hellersdorf granted district building councilor Juliane Witt (left) building permits for only 70 new apartments. The Berlin daily newspaper “nd.Der Tag” (Monday edition) reports on this. “Ultimately, only construction projects were pushed forward for which the financing had already been clarified and contracts with construction companies had been concluded,” said Hendrik Kesslau, head of the Marzahn-Hellersdorf urban development office. He assumes that the situation will not improve for the whole of 2023 and that the district will therefore experience a year in 2025 or 2026 with almost no housing completions.

For comparison: in 2022 as a whole, building permits were issued for around 1,200 new apartments in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, compared to around 1,400 a year earlier. 2020 was the previous record year in the district with almost 4,000 permits granted. If the building permit in 2023 in the north-east district remains at around the current level, the balance would not even be 300 new apartments.

Even housing construction companies that focus on the common good calculate that under the current building conditions they would not be able to rent out new apartments below 16 euros net cold rent per square meter to cover costs. Such prices do not correspond to the needs of the social housing supply. And profit-oriented housing groups do not believe that they would find enough tenants at such prices.

However, city councilor Juliane Witt was not entirely unhappy with the development. “This gives us the opportunity in the district to catch up on the social infrastructure,” she says. As in other Berlin districts, the reconstruction of capacities, for example in schools, day-care centers and youth centers, has not been able to keep pace with the increase in population in recent years.

