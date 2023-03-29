Negro Ober was outraged because there is no television in his new cell: “Who do I ask for it?”

The inmate asked the guards who he could ask for a television. Credits: @oscarmrueda/Twitter

As a measure to end the alleged privileges he had in the Palogordo prison in Girón, on Tuesday, March 28, the Black Ober He was transferred to the Doña Juana maximum security prison. in La Dorada, where the leader of the Coastal stubble He has expressed his indignation on two occasions, the first, for being handcuffed and handcuffed, and the second, for not having a television in the cell.

It was a surprise for Ober Ricardo Martínez, alias Black Ober when he showed that in his new cell he did not have a televisionindignation that the inmate expressed to the prison guards, to whom he revealed that when he was in the La Picota de Bogota prison, they had allowed him to enter one even though there was none in the patio. Benefits for which he has precisely had to be transferred three times in less than a year.

“He has me here without a television, who do I ask for it? Who do I ask? The patio in Bogotá was kept like this for six months but they let me in with a television”, were the words of the Black Ober after entering the cell in which he must remain in the maximum security prison in La Dorada.

The leader of the Rastrojos Costeños expressed his indignation at not having a television inside his cell. Credits: @oscarmrueda/Twitter

Despite the fact that the uniformed officers repeated on several occasions that the internal regime of the prison did not allow inmates to have a television inside their cellhe Black Ober He continued asking who should he ask for permission to bring one of these electrical appliances into his cell? For which the guards replied that they were the director of the prison, same person as the Black Ober he insulted when he entered this prison.

On March 28 the Black Ober was transferred from the Palogordo prison in Girón, Santander, to the Doña Juana maximum security prison in La Dorada, Manizales. This as a measure in light of the videos released by the criminal in which he threatened to kill the prosecutor, several uniformed officers and merchants, if the authorities did not release his wife alias Johannawhich would be in charge of collecting the money from the people extorted by him.

These videos triggered the investigation of more than 10 uniformed officers in the Girón prison, in addition to the dismissal of the director of the Palogordo prison, Jorge Alberto Contreras, who was declared insubsistent, after sand several prohibited elements will be found inside the prisoner’s cell Black Ober in this criminalamong which the cell phone with which he recorded the intimidating video stands out.

Despite the move, the Black Ober He did not change his attitude towards the authorities, insulting the director of the Doña Juana prison, in addition to showing his disagreement for having been mobilized with handcuffs on his hands and feet, stating that this was the first time they had done something like this to him.

“Review, I request a review, Mr. Head Director of Mondá… The first time they put handcuffs on me and this manda on my feet, damn it with this director, my holy god, the first time they have handcuffed me on my hands and feet.” three prison sentences, damn it”, are the words of the Black Ober upon arriving at the jail in La Dorada.

Handcuffed by hands and feet, this was the arrival of Negro Ober at the Doña Juana de La Dorada maximum security prison in Manizales. Credits: @DenunciasAntio2/Twitter



It is still unknown if the transfer of the Black Ober to jail in La Dorada will be definitive, since at first it was announced that the measure would be provisional, to which are added the statements of the inmate’s mother, who indicated that his son was mentally unwellso many people speculated that with his behavior and these words, an order would be sought to give house arrest to the leader of the Coastal stubble.

“The video he made from jail was done under the influence of drugs. On Saturday he called me and asked me for advice and I asked him not to do anything wrong… He had told me two days before. Mom, the psychiatrist saw me and told me that I was crazier than those on the street”, were the words of Alba Luz Gutiérrez.