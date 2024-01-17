Neighborhood of tiny houses goes viral in the United States: How much do they cost?

The images of a neighborhood of tiny houses in the United States They have gone viral on social networks, because they are small homes but they look very comfortable.

The continued increase in rent prices affects many people in cities like Miami. However, in regions such as San Antonio (Texas), urban projects are emerging that offer affordable housing for small families or single people.

The TikTok profile Comunidad Latina in the USA shared a video showing the interior of these houses and it has had a great impact, generating thousands of views and comments in favor and some against.

The real estate development in the Spring Meadows neighborhood has 100 tiny homes, some single-story in the style of a loft studio. The construction company in charge of the project is Lennar Homes, which is based in Miami.

It is mini houses in the United States They have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. They have a small portal and an area to park the car at the entrance, living room and kitchen.

They also have a small backyard that is ideal for a Sunday barbecue and you can even invite some friends.

“How much are these tiny houses worth in the United States?”is the most recurring question on social networks.

Tiny houses cost between $135,000 and $160,000. They can also be rented for approximately $1,300 per month.

Most homes in the United States tend to be larger and twice as expensive. If you like to accumulate objects, this house is not for you, but if you like to have only the essentials, it could accommodate your interests, at least at a certain stage of life.

Would you dare to live in a mini house like this in the United States?