Neil Druckmann: “I know the fans really want The Last of Us Part 3”

When we talk about “next game”, we carefully put aside The Last of Us multiplayer, about which we are promised information this year. Here, we are talking about the next big solo title from the Californian studio, the one that Neil Druckmann is overseeing while doing his best not to spill the beans. According to the creative director and vice president, the success that Naughty Dog has always had has given the studio the ability to choose its projects freely, without facing pressure from the leaders of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

« When I joined the studio it was already so successful that we were like divas and could do whatever we wanted. I know not everyone has this privilege and I don’t take it lightly. So, at the end of each game, we voluntarily explore several different projects. Some of them may be a sequel, a bunch of new ideas, and then we have to ask ourselves where our passions lie, because that’s the fire that has to be kept going for years to come. If we choose the wrong project and we exhaust ourselves on this idea because we weren’t passionate about it, two years after the start of a four-year project, we’re screwed. I think that’s how you do mediocre things, losing your enthusiasm commented Neil Druckmann.

Of course, the latter still cannot admit if Naughty Dog has chosen to continue on The Last of Us Part 3 or mark the occasion with a new license. The words are therefore carefully chosen: I know fans really want The Last of Us Part 3. I hear about it all the time and all I can say is we’re already working on our next project so the decision has already been taken. I can’t say what it is, but we thought a lot about different things and chose the one we were most excited about. »

Sunday night, the final episode of The Last of Us drew 8.2 million viewers on HBO despite competition from the Oscars.

Strike the iron while it is molten

Truth be told, it’s hard to imagine Neil Druckmann going on anything other than The Last of Us Part 3. Between the franchise’s PC debut in two weeks, the upcoming multiplayer game reveal, and the monumental success of the TV adaptation, which rivals the record numbers of House of the Dragon on HBO, commercial common sense would dictate that The Last of Us Part 3 takes precedence over everything else. On the other hand, we know that Naughty Dog has such creative autonomy that the studio has allowed itself to put a franchise like Uncharted in the closet, each new episode of which nevertheless shattered the sales of the previous one.