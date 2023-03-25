Netanyahu’s Defense Minister: Stop the Judiciary Act

After the speech, two members of parliament from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party came out and expressed their support for Gallant’s demands, and according to media reports, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter also asked Netanayhu to pull the brakes, writes The Times of Israel.

The far-right security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, for his part, demanded that Gallant be fired from the government.

Calls for retakes

Gallant said in his televised address that the bill to increase political power over the Supreme Court has created anger that is dividing Israeli society, including the armed forces.

He called on Netanayhu to do a rethink and engage in dialogue with critics to carve out a reform that can gain wider acceptance.

– If only one side wins, be it on the streets or inside the knesset, then the state of Israel is the big loser.

The strength of the military affected

During the months-long protests, Israeli reservists and reserve officers have signed petitions against the bill and threatened to walk off duty if the plans go through. Some have called the government’s plans a “coup d’état”.

Earlier this week, it was reported that only 57 percent of reservists in the elite 551st Parachute Brigade reported for duty as scheduled. Normally nine out of ten participate, write The Times of Israel.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated

Large demonstrations have been held every Saturday for three months. On Saturday, more than 630,000 people demonstrated around Israel, according to the organizers. In Tel Aviv alone, close to 300,000 people are said to have participated.

The bill means, among other things, that the parliament should be able to reconsider rulings from the Supreme Court and that politicians should have greater influence over nominations of judges to the same court.

It also protects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu legally during the trial where he is accused of corruption.