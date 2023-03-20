Netflix checks adherence to plan with ads (still absent in Portugal)

A Netflix is ​​apparently seeing some take-up to the service via the ad-supported plan, with the Bloomberg to have had access to a report that indicates that there are at least one million accounts with this active service plan.

The publication states that the report concerns data for at least February and concerns the US as a market. Moreover, the report indicates that the vast majority of these subscribers are new to the service, therefore there has been no transfer of subscribers from the ad-free plan to this ad-supported plan.

It is worth remembering that this plan with ads was launched in the US in November and that it is not yet available in Portugal. Likewise, Netflix is ​​not yet preventing account sharing in the US, so we may still see some effect on the number of service members in this market.

