Netflix confirms working on cloud gaming and wants to right where Google Stadia went wrong

The statement was given by the executive in an interview with The Verge, where Loombe said the cloud gaming service is still in early development. As such, it may still be some time before we see it in action, but this is good news for anyone who has been waiting for something. We are very early on this side of our journey. We believe cloud gaming will allow us to provide that easy access to games on any screen and be frictionless and provide the accessibility to gaming experiences. The executive also said that Netflix is ​​being “very thoughtful” in creating its service to avoid mistakes made by Google Stadia, which ended in January of this year.

Loombe further detailed that Netflix’s plans include bringing its games to as many devices as possible, which would only be viable via streaming currently. As you can imagine, we want Netflix games to be playable on every Netflix device you own. How mobile app stores and streaming come together is something we continue to work on and plan for. At the moment, one of the biggest problems for the games included in the Netflix subscription is making them available in different stores such as Google Play and the App Store, since each of them has its own rules for publishing titles, which makes this process complex and slow. .

In addition, distributing cloud games will allow even people with basic devices to play, after all, all processing will be done by servers. Going further, it will be possible to play on various devices from PCs, TVs and cell phones as is already possible with Xbox Game Pass. At this point, Netflix has the advantage of being the largest content streaming company in the world, which will certainly collaborate for the creation of the new service.