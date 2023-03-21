Netflix continues to bet on video games and expands its catalog

Netflix currently has more than 230 million subscribers and is the leading video platform. streaming.

In 2020, The video game industry reached a value of 198 thousand 500 million dollars, a figure that by 2027 is expected to increase by 141 thousand 600 million dollars.

E n Mexico, in 2020, the market reached a total of 81 million gamerswhich represent 63 percent of the population.

In a context in which Netflix announces that it has added a million new subscribers thanks to its ad-supported plan, its video game catalog is also expanding, making its position clear before one of the industries with the greatest impact in the world.

It is well known that the arrival of the pandemic benefited some industries and video games is one of them. On the one hand, in In the so-called “twin year”, it is estimated that the industry reached a value of 198 thousand 500 million dollars, a figure that by 2027 is expected to increase by 141 thousand 600 million dollars.

Similarly, in Mexico, in 2020, the market reached a total of 81 million gamerswhich represent 63 percent of the population according to data from a study conducted by Rebold.

Today, we are already talking about a market in which young people continue to enter from different perspectives, which is why various companies are already turning to this industry to develop their strategies.

In this sense, data from The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU) reveal that, in Mexico, 93 percent of the young people of the so-called Generation Z (under 20 years of age) are registered as video game users, which is why it is expected that, in the coming years, the industry will still grow further.

And it is that, to tell the truth, the centennials They are not only the present for brands, but also represent the future, along with the so-called Generation T (“Touch”), that is, those born after 2010.

Netflix continues with its commitment to video games and expands its catalog

Some time ago, Netflix announced its arrival in this industry and, even, as part of its strategy, the company has acquired the study Boss Fight Entertainmentbeing this the third video game studio that the platform buys after Night School and more recently Next Games.

Of course, we are talking about a bet focused on mobile devices or smartphones, this being the most important platform for video games. In fact, smartphones have become the device most used by ‘gamers’, according to the macro survey Statista Global Consumer Survey.

Now, as part of an expansion plan, Netflix shared a statement stating that it will expand its catalog of video games at no cost to its subscribers.

“We have released 55 games and we have 40 more scheduled for this year and another 70 in development with our partner providers, in addition to the 16 that we are developing internally in our studios”the company noted. “This year we will continue to expand our catalog, and that means new games every month. Our members will discover indie favorites, award-winning hits, action RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and much more as we work with the world’s leading studios to bring them all of this content,” he stated.

These video games are available for devices iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and in smartphones y tablets Android, making it clear that its commitment is still to enter one of the fastest growing industries in the last three years.

