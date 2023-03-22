Netflix. Famous faces from ‘Casa de Papel’ return to ‘Berlin’

A Netflix confirmed that actresses Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri, best known for playing investigators Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra in ‘La Casa de Papel’, will also participate in ‘Berlin’.

As the name implies, the ‘La Casa de Papel’ spin-off series is centered on Berlin – the already iconic character played by Pedro Alonso – who became one of the highlights of the Spanish series. In addition to Ituño and Nimri, the cast will also consist of Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez.

It is known that ‘Berlin’ will be entitled to eight episodes and is scheduled for release in December of this year.

