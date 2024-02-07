Netflix joins forces with MLB to carry out projects

Netflix is getting ready to play with the Boston Red Sox and the Major Leagues.

The streaming giant is partnering with MLB on a pair of projects about the Red Sox, one of them being its latest sports docuseries and the other being a documentary about the 2004 World Series champion team.

The docuseries will follow in the footsteps of other Netflix sports series, such as Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, the NFL’s Quarterbacks and the PGA Tour’s Full Swing, with camera crews following the Red Sox throughout the 2024 season.

The project will focus on the human interest element of the players’ lives.

Netflix-AFP logo The logo of Netflix is seen at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 14, 2022. AFP/Patrcik T. Fallon

Netflix intends to stream a documentary this year focused on the 2004 Red Sox, who broke the so-called Curse of the Bambino and won the team’s first World Series title since 1918. It will be directed by Colin Barnicle, son of former Boston Globe journalist and Herald columnist Mike Barnicle, and produced by Meadowlark Media, founded by former ESPN president John Skipper.

“The partnership between MLB, Netflix and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on the growth of the game of baseball,” Red Sox president Tom Werner said via Netflix’s press release. “Netflix’s reach is deep and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking effort that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today’s Red Sox players.”