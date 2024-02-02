Netflix launches new series from the creators of Game of Thrones in March

LOS ANGELES.- Netflix premiere on March 21 a series directed by the creators of Game of Thronesannounced the company, which reveals for 2024 a program with which it hopes to expand its domain in the world of streaming.

The 3 body problembased on a successful Chinese literary trilogy, is set in a parallel world in which humanity has established relations with an extraterrestrial society.

“The series is half thriller“half science fiction,” revealed Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, during a press presentation in Los Angeles.

At least part of the series is set in London. One of the scenes portrays a British police inspector, played by Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), investigating a macabre suicide.

“It’s a great move. A giant cinematographic gamble,” said Bajaria.

The series by David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of Thrones) appears highlighted in the video published by Netflix this Thursday, which summarizes the programming planned for 2024. And it was the first content shown to the press at the conference.

Netflix Programming

Another highly anticipated premiere is the second season of the South Korean series The squid gamethe horror dystopia about a fictional deadly game that remains by far the most watched series on Netflix.

A Colombian series based on the famous novel will also be released this year. One hundred years of solitudeby Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garca Mrquez, and a six-chapter series on the life of Brazilian pilot Ayrton Senna.

On the movie slate, Eddie Murphy returns with a new sequel to A detective loose in Hollywood.

“No entertainment company has been so ambitious with its programming, in terms of tastes, cultures and languages. Ever,” said Bajaria.

Netflix announced last week that it added more than 13 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023. It ended the year with more than 260 million users, ahead of any rival.

The platform of streaming It took its first steps in 1998 as a DVD rental service by mail in the United States, as a competitor to the then industry giant Blockbuster. Then it began offering on-demand content over the Internet, a change that allowed the company to expand globally.

