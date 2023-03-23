Netflix: no one believed in this series, it’s one of the surprise hits of the week

Among all the new releases released on March 17 on Netflix, there is one that has managed to do well, gradually climbing the ranks of the top of the most watched series in France and around the world.
After the release of season 2 of Shadow and Bone and the movie Not too sooneight new releases were expected on Friday, March 17 on Netflix. If the little ones have had the opportunity to discover the excellent animated film The magician’s elephantothers favored the animated series Agent Elvis, created by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, the King’s widow. After the famous biopic with Austin Butler, the American platform has staged the late singer (whose voice is provided by Matthew McConaughey in VO) in the shoes of a secret agent who fights the forces of evil. Other novelties such as Up to the sky: the series, Noise or Informa also went live on March 17. But in the middle of all these outings, it was important not to miss The Blues of the Maestrothe first Greek original series, which is all the rage on Netflix.
The Blues of the Maestro : the surprise success of the week
Since its release, the Greek original series is gradually climbing the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 in France. As of this writing, The Blues of the Maestro is in seventh place of the most viewed series on the platform, just in front of the sulphurous Sex/Life (Sarah Shahi confides in the intimate scenes with her companion), the thriller The Sinner and the animated series Les Sisters. In addition to being a hit in France, the nine-episode fiction also climbs the ladder of the top world where it is currently in seventh place among the most watched series in the world. This success is enough to reassure Netflix, which has already ordered a second season of the series.
The Blues of the Maestro : what is this hit series on Netflix about?
Orestis, an accomplished musician, is determined to organize the return of the summer music festival to the paradise island of Paxos. Once there, he meets the young and attractive Klelia. She quickly falls under the spell of the musician despite their age difference. But their love story quickly finds itself in the background since Oretis finds himself involved in the lives of the inhabitants of Paxos. In the cast of this nugget signed Christoforos Papakaliatis, we find the director himself in the skin of the musician Orestis as well as Maria Kavoyianni, who plays the young Klelia.
