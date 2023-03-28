Netflix: our top 10 best animated films to watch on the platform

The great classics of Walt Disney, just like the masterpieces of Hayao Miyazaki, have given their letters of nobility to animation cinema. This prized genre sees award-winning animated feature films every year at major film festivals. Since its arrival in France, Netflix has enriched its cinema catalog, including action films and adventure stories, as well as romantic comedies, but also some of the best anime or science fiction stories. But the platform also gives a large place to youth programs such as Turbo and adult entertainment, such as Ghost in the Shell.

What is the best cartoon to watch on Netflix? What is the most popular animated film? The selection of Télé-Loisirs

The proof with the new animated films put online in 2022, among which The Wandering Wallsor Entergalactic by Kid Cudi. Within the Netflix offer, rich in particular in Japanese animated films or cult manga such as AkiraTélé-Loisirs has selected for you the top 10 of the best animated films to watch alone, as a couple or as a family. On the menu of this animated journey, feature films for the little ones, teenagers and adults with French animation, the marvelous universe of Miyazaki, comedies that put the zygomatics to the test and poetic works. Or Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro, crowned best animated film at the Golden Globes 2023.

What are the best anime movies to watch on Netflix? I could do Totorothe cult film from Studio Ghibli on Netflix

Seriously ill, Mei and Satsuki’s mother is treated in a hospital in the countryside. Their father decides to settle near her and settles in the village. The little girls discover with greed and a little apprehension this new environment where nature is populated by magical beings. During a walk in the forest, Mei meets an atypical creature, Totoro. My Neighbor Totoro is one of the famous films from Studio Ghibli, one of the most famous representatives of Japanese animation, with a strong presence on Netflix.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Like all little witches, Kiki must leave her parents when she reaches the age of 13, and move to another town. In Koriko, the mischievous little girl, accompanied by her black cat Jiji, finds a job with Osono, a kind baker for whom she manages the delivery of packages by moving on her flying broom. Another of the many Studio Ghibli works available on Netflix.

Klaus, Netflix’s Animated Christmas Movie

Jesper is the worst student in his letter carrier school. He is thus transferred to a snowy island, north of the Arctic Circle, where the inhabitants are not the most pleasant. Jesper meets Klaus, a silent carpenter, who lives as a recluse in his chalet. This meeting is the starting point of a funny and touching adventure in this Christmas tale which is a little jewel of animation and emotion.

What movies should you watch on Netflix?Bubblethe new Japanese animated film released in 2022

For fans of Japanese animation, Bubble was clearly the event of 2022 not to be missed on Netflix! It is indeed one of the little pearls found on the platform, which likes to offer content that is out of the ordinary. I have to say that Bubble is an animated feature film directed by Tetsurô Araki, the creator of The attack of the Titans and of Death Note. B’s storyubble takes place in Tokyo, in a world flooded with bubbles having modified the laws of gravity. Cut off from the rest of the world, Tokyo has become the playground of a group of young parkour enthusiasts, a kind of urban sports course, deprived of their families, whose teams compete from building to building. One day, after a perilous trick, Hibiki, a young prodigy known for his risky style of play, is thrown into the gravity-free ocean that surrounds the city. He is saved by the sudden intervention of Uta, a young girl with mysterious powers. A little poetic gem to discover urgently.

sea ​​monster, the new Netflix animated film

At a time when giant creatures are spreading panic at sea, including the very mysterious “Red Storm”, monster hunters are set up as heroes. But when Maisie, a young orphan, invites herself on a famous ship, she calls into question the terrifying legends around these marine beings… This adventure film, with a neat aesthetic and sometimes reminiscent of that of the excellent and animated Dragons with the adorable Toothless, really takes you on a journey from the sofa, with many spectacular sequences of battles on the high seas. … while managing to move people with an unlikely friendship story. Whether The Sea Monster does not revolutionize anything and remains quite classic in its form, it touches the heart and offers effective entertainment, while promising to make young and old think about the preservation of species and living together.

The magician’s elephant

The Magician’s Elephant is above all a story of friendship, magic and hope. This new animated film, released in March 2023, was written for a young audience (taken from the eponymous books) – the film is recommended for over 7s -, and uses the codes of its predecessors. The small colorful and enchanted town where good humor and magic are daily until the day when a terrible event comes to upset its inhabitants does not fail to remind us of the kingdom of Corona, where Princess Rapunzel lived before her kidnapping.

A monster in Paris

Released in 2011, this animated film made in France already has its very nice cast of voices, including Vanessa Paradis, Mathieu Chedid and Gad Elmaleh. Accompanied by a pretty soundtrack, this animated film has not aged a bit and takes us on the assault of the cobbled streets of Paris to follow the rescue of a strange monster hunted down by the prefect of Paris.

The 12 labors of Asterix

Exasperated that the irreducible little Gallic village is still resisting, Caesar challenges Asterix, Obelix and their friends. If they emerge victorious from the twelve trials he submits to them, the Emperor undertakes never to attack them again.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

An old man discovers a tiny princess in a bamboo shoot. When he takes her home and shows her to his wife, she turns into a human-sized baby. The couple decide to raise her as if she were their own daughter. The princess seems to have gifts. Nature flourishes in her presence and she grows faster than other children. One day, his adoptive father discovers a treasure in the forest. Her parents then announce to the little princess that they are taking her to the capital so that she can evolve in a living environment worthy of her rank. A drama as beautiful as fascinating.

Modest heroes

This original Netflix production is an animated triptych on the extraordinary that can arise from everyday life. These three tales depict, for the first, the story of two anthropomorphic crabs in search of their father, that for the second, of a little boy allergic to eggs and, for the third, that of a man alienated by his daily life of an employee who ends up becoming invisible.