Netflix: Overview of the new films and series in March 2023



More than 65 new films and series will be launched on Netflix in March. Streaming service highlights include Murder Mystery 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Ad Astra, and new episodes of Shadow and Bone and Riverdale. We show you all restarts at a glance.





Series fans in particular should get their money’s worth on Netflix in the coming month. Among other things, the second season of Shadow and Bone, further episodes of You and the seventh season of Riverdale are on the program. Netflix is ​​also airing three seasons of The Rookie and recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, this could not be secured exclusively. Despite the comprehensive catalogue, you (unfortunately) have to look for real highlights like a needle in a haystack.

Murder Mystery 2: New trailer for the crime comedy from Netflix

In terms of new films, Netflix is ​​banking on the Luther sequel The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba and Andy Serkis. In addition, Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Co. should again ensure high ratings. In keeping with International Women’s Day, the romantic comedy Faraway is also celebrating its premiere, according to Netflix “a film by women for women”. Last but not least, you can look forward to the new comedy specials from Chris Rock and Bert Kreischer as well as licensed titles such as Ad Astra, The Incredible Hulk and American Pie.

Netflix: New series in March 2023

Cheat – from Mar 1st

Entrevas – from 1 Mar

Sex/Life: Season 2 – from March 2nd

Tricked!: Season 2 – out March 2nd

Masameer County: Season 2 – Coming March 2nd

Next in Fashion: Season 2 – out March 3

You – You will love me: Season 4 – Part 2 – from 9. Mar

The Glory: Part 2 – from March 10th

Rana Naidu – from 10 Mar

Outlast – starting March 10th

Ariyoshi Assists – from Mar 14

The Law of the Jungle – from March 15th

Shadow and Bone – Legends of Grisha: Season 2 – from 16 Mar

Sky High: The Series – Coming March 17th

Dance 100 – from March 17th

Maestro in Blue – from March 17th

Invisible City: Season 2 – out March 22nd

El Reino – Thy kingdom come: Season 2 – from March 22nd

The Night Agent – starting March 23

Love is Blind: Season 4 – out March 24th

Wellmania – from 29 Mar

Unseen – from March 29th

Unstable – starting March 30th

Riverdale: Season 7 – out March 30

Kimi ni todoke – from March 30th

Copycat Killer – available March 31st

I Am Georgina: Season 2 – Coming Soon

Agent Elvis – Coming Soon

Netflix: New movies in March 2023

Today you sleep with me – from March 1st

It’s You – starting March 3rd

Faraway – starting March 8th

Luther: The Fallen Sun – out March 10th

Encontr lo que buscaba? – from 10 Mar

It was time – from March 16th

The Magician’s Elephant – from 17 Mar

Le Roi des ombres – from 17 Mar

Noise – starting March 17th

Johnny – starting March 23

Choir Nikal Ke Bhaga – from 24 Mar

Kill Boksoon – from March 31st

Murder Mystery 2 – out March 31st

Fury – Coming Soon

Netflix: New comedy specials in March 2023

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – out March 4th

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle – out March 14th

Mae Martin: UNDER. 2023 Standup Special – starting March 28th

Netflix: New documentaries in March 2023

The Fourniret case: Inside the mind of Monique Olivier – from 2 Mar

MH370: The Missing Plane – from March 8th

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story – out March 15

Waco: American Apocalypse – starting March 22nd

Emergency: NYC – starting March 29

Netflix: New Kids & Family content coming in March 2023

Ridley Jones: Season 5 – out March 6th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 – out March 20th

Where is mistress? – from 21 Mar

Netflix: New licensed titles in March 2023

Merkel – Power of Freedom – from March 1st

The Incredible Hulk – available March 1st

Ad Astra – To the Stars – from March 1st

GI Joe – Secret Mission Cobra – available March 1st

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 12 – out March 15

Good against north winds – from 15 Mar

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 7 – out March 15

Tiger and Dragon: Season 1 – out March 15

Pui Pui Molcar Driving School – from 17 Mar

Strangers – starting March 18th

The Rookie: Seasons 1-3 – Coming March 29th

American Pie – starting March 31st