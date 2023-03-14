Netflix: Overview of the new films and series in March 2023

Series fans in particular should get their money’s worth on Netflix in the coming month. Among other things, the second season of Shadow and Bone, further episodes of You and the seventh season of Riverdale are on the program. Netflix is also airing three seasons of The Rookie and recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, this could not be secured exclusively. Despite the comprehensive catalogue, you (unfortunately) have to look for real highlights like a needle in a haystack.
In terms of new films, Netflix is banking on the Luther sequel The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba and Andy Serkis. In addition, Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Co. should again ensure high ratings. In keeping with International Women’s Day, the romantic comedy Faraway is also celebrating its premiere, according to Netflix “a film by women for women”. Last but not least, you can look forward to the new comedy specials from Chris Rock and Bert Kreischer as well as licensed titles such as Ad Astra, The Incredible Hulk and American Pie.
Netflix: New series in March 2023
- Cheat – from Mar 1st
- Entrevas – from 1 Mar
- Sex/Life: Season 2 – from March 2nd
- Tricked!: Season 2 – out March 2nd
- Masameer County: Season 2 – Coming March 2nd
- Next in Fashion: Season 2 – out March 3
- You – You will love me: Season 4 – Part 2 – from 9. Mar
- The Glory: Part 2 – from March 10th
- Rana Naidu – from 10 Mar
- Outlast – starting March 10th
- Ariyoshi Assists – from Mar 14
- The Law of the Jungle – from March 15th
- Shadow and Bone – Legends of Grisha: Season 2 – from 16 Mar
- Sky High: The Series – Coming March 17th
- Dance 100 – from March 17th
- Maestro in Blue – from March 17th
- Invisible City: Season 2 – out March 22nd
- El Reino – Thy kingdom come: Season 2 – from March 22nd
- The Night Agent – starting March 23
- Love is Blind: Season 4 – out March 24th
- Wellmania – from 29 Mar
- Unseen – from March 29th
- Unstable – starting March 30th
- Riverdale: Season 7 – out March 30
- Kimi ni todoke – from March 30th
- Copycat Killer – available March 31st
- I Am Georgina: Season 2 – Coming Soon
- Agent Elvis – Coming Soon
Netflix: New movies in March 2023
- Today you sleep with me – from March 1st
- It’s You – starting March 3rd
- Faraway – starting March 8th
- Luther: The Fallen Sun – out March 10th
- Encontr lo que buscaba? – from 10 Mar
- It was time – from March 16th
- The Magician’s Elephant – from 17 Mar
- Le Roi des ombres – from 17 Mar
- Noise – starting March 17th
- Johnny – starting March 23
- Choir Nikal Ke Bhaga – from 24 Mar
- Kill Boksoon – from March 31st
- Murder Mystery 2 – out March 31st
- Fury – Coming Soon
Netflix: New comedy specials in March 2023
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – out March 4th
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle – out March 14th
- Mae Martin: UNDER. 2023 Standup Special – starting March 28th
Netflix: New documentaries in March 2023
- The Fourniret case: Inside the mind of Monique Olivier – from 2 Mar
- MH370: The Missing Plane – from March 8th
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story – out March 15
- Waco: American Apocalypse – starting March 22nd
- Emergency: NYC – starting March 29
Netflix: New Kids & Family content coming in March 2023
- Ridley Jones: Season 5 – out March 6th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 – out March 20th
- Where is mistress? – from 21 Mar
Netflix: New licensed titles in March 2023
- Merkel – Power of Freedom – from March 1st
- The Incredible Hulk – available March 1st
- Ad Astra – To the Stars – from March 1st
- GI Joe – Secret Mission Cobra – available March 1st
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 12 – out March 15
- Good against north winds – from 15 Mar
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 7 – out March 15
- Tiger and Dragon: Season 1 – out March 15
- Pui Pui Molcar Driving School – from 17 Mar
- Strangers – starting March 18th
- The Rookie: Seasons 1-3 – Coming March 29th
- American Pie – starting March 31st
