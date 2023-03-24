Netflix releases in the week (03/24/2023)

Brazil dominated the Netflix! In a week of great premieres coming to streaming, the launch that took over the platform was nothing more, nothing less than the very Brazilian Invisible Citywhose second season improved what was already very good.

The series that explores national folklore with an air of fantasy and mystery was one of the most anticipated novelties of the month and arrived beautifully with a much more mature plot and touching on important themes in the midst of the journey of its protagonists. It’s proof that we don’t just have to admire the culture of other corners of the world, because our imagination is as creative as anyone else’s — with the difference that we’re the only ones with Alessandra Negrini and Marco Pigossi.

Still talking about series, Netflix also brought the third season of Atlanta. The production starring Donald Glover is a worldwide phenomenon not only for his performance, but all the themes he addresses when telling the story of this group of young people who want to enter the world of music, but who need to deal with much more mundane issues of inequality. social and racial in the United States.

Finally, we close the highlights of the week on Netflix with The Night Agent, an action series that arrived without much fanfare but became a phenomenon on the platform. All this from the story of an irrelevant White House agent who answers a call on a phone that never rings and discovers a huge conspiracy that threatens the entire country.

And it is clear that the releases of the week on Netflix are not limited to these productions and there are many other films and series newly added to the catalog just waiting for your play. After all, this marathon will not start alone.

All Netflix releases for the week

19/03

20/03

21/03

22/03

23/03

24/03