Netflix releases: the best movies and series to watch in the week (26/03 to 01/04)

The releases in films and series of the week are here. Check out everything that premieres this week on Netflix so you don’t miss any news from the streaming giant. Keep track of new movies, as well as series and other releases that arrive to renew the Netflix catalog once again. Netflix releases for the week of March 26th to April 1st are separated by release date. Check out the best movies and series to watch this week, among the highlights the premiere of the movie “Mystery in Paris” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. See what else premieres this week on Netflix.

Netflix releases: the best movies and series of the week

March 27 (Monday)

March 28 (Tuesday)

March 29 (Wednesday)

March 30 (Thursday)

March 31 (Friday)

April 1 (Saturday)