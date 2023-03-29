Netflix sued for suggesting murder in ‘Breathless’

Guadalajara.— Netflix was sued over Breathless, a fictional film that suggests an actual diver deliberately killed his wife in a diving incident, Variety reported.

The French language film is based on a real celebrity couple in the world of freediving (extreme sport), Francisco Ferreras aka ‘Pipin’, and his wife, Audrey Mestre.

Audrey died in 2002 while diving in the Dominican Republic, after the device that was supposed to bring her to the surface failed, according to the previously mentioned medium.

This Wednesday, Ferreras filed a defamation lawsuit against the streaming platform for portraying him as a murderer in the film, which also shows him suffocating Mestre in a love scene and cheating on each other, preceding an intense confrontation before the deadly dive.

“I don’t know how people can do something like that. They turned the story upside down. They put it the way they wanted. That really hurt me,” Antonio said in a telephone interview from his home in Cuba.

The film’s writer-director, David M. Rosenthal, told Variety that the film was vetted by lawyers before it went into production.

“This is a fiction of stories that were very much in the public eye, from documentaries to many articles and books about this. What I wrote is fiction, with fictional characters. I’m sure he’s trying to make money by suing Netflix,” said the manager.

Breathless was released in September 2022 and became one of the streaming giant’s most watched foreign-language films.

The couple’s story has been told in various ways over the past 20 years. An ESPN documentary criticized ‘Pipin’ and raised concerns about the safety standards in place at the time of the dive.

Ferreras’s former business partner, Carlos Serra, also wrote a book condemning Ferreras and holding him responsible for Mestre’s death.

The diver has maintained that Mestre’s death was a tragic accident and pointed to a report that attributed the malfunction to a number of technical factors.

At one point, James Cameron was working with him on a film project, and Jennifer Lawrence was also rumored to be on board in the role of Mestre.

Francisco Ferreras is looking to release his own documentary on the story.