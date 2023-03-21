Netflix: the cheapest offer with advertising exceeds one million subscribers in the United States

Netflix’s new, cheaper ad-supported offering has taken off in the US. She already has more than a million active subscribers. Most of these users are new subscribers or customers who re-subscribed after leaving the platform.

Netflix launched a new cheap subscription last year at €5.99/month. In return, users must watch advertisements at the beginning and during the program, whether it is a series or a film. In France, the offer quickly seduced viewers with 1.4 million subscribers at the start of the year. Among our neighbors across the Atlantic, Netflix has also managed to gain more than 1 million subscribers with this new offer.

Netflix © Souvik Banerjee / Unsplash

After the initial flop of the new offering which was boycotted by users, it looks like Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported offering has finally managed to take off in the land of Uncle Sam. A new report from Bloomberg effectively announces that the cheap subscription has exceeded one million subscribers in the United States.

Netflix’s new cheap advertised deal drove 500% growth in first month

The million subscribers to the new offer with advertising were reached two months after the launch. As Bloomberg revealed, Netflix’s user base recorded 500% growth in the first month. Therefore, the streaming platform giant has met its commitments to advertisers.

The good performance of the new offer probably reassures Netflix. Indeed, one of the concerns of this new offer was that users would choose the cheaper subscription instead of the formula to which they were already subscribed. This is ultimately not the case since the majority of subscribers to the offer with advertising are new users or former users who had terminated their Netflix subscription.

Finally, the difficult period experienced by Netflix in 2022, with in particular a large loss of subscribers, seems to be over. The streaming platform giant is going up the slope with this cheap offer that works well. It should also not be forgotten that Netflix has planned to end account sharing. Thus, users who find the standard subscription too expensive can more easily afford the subscription with advertising. Otherwise, the account manager will pay additional fees for sharing your password with other users.

