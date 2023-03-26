Netflix: these 3 nuggets of the video game are accessible for free

Since its launch in 2021, the gaming branch of Netflix has not met with great success from users. However, this service accessible on iOS and Android is full of good games. While Netflix recently announced the addition of 40 additional titles in 2023, we decided to present you 3 nuggets accessible free of charge for subscribers to the streaming platform.

Stranger Things: The Game

Series Stranger Things has established itself as a safe bet for Netflix over time. The public is also eagerly awaiting the fifth and final season. It is therefore logical that the platform has set its sights on this very pleasant game that allows us to explore the city of Hawkins and the mysteries of the upside down world.

In a very appreciable retro graphic atmosphere (it’s like going back to the days of the Game Boy), we find all the characters of the saga and we immerse ourselves in the plot of season 3 but also some new elements that will not be for displease the fans.

Twelve Minutes

This independent game is not strictly speaking linked to Netflix, and it even made the heyday of PC and console players. It’s a real narrative gem that will appeal to fans of the genre. We slip into the skin of a man caught in a time loop, in mode an endless dayexcept that he returns this time to the 12 minutes that destroyed his life.

Over time, we manage to better understand everything that happened during this scene which becomes haunting. without being perfect, Twelve Minutes is still worth the detour, especially for the (very) difficult choices it imposes on the player.

Narcos : Cartel Wars Unlimited

It is once again an adaptation of the excellent Netflix series Narcos that is offered to us here. We put ourselves in the shoes of a drug lord trying to build a criminal empire. The game also requires managing relationships with other cartels, punctuated by numerous clashes with law enforcement. You can also opt for a softer approach by forming alliances with these different players. Finally, fans of the saga will have the pleasure of finding some emblematic characters.

It goes without saying that this selection is by no means exhaustive. If you have any other game ideas from Netflix that are worth checking out, you can suggest them to the community in the comments.