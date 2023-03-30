Netflix will allow you to use mobile phones to play games on TV

JIt is already known that Netflix has plans to make its games available on televisions. These games already present in the Netflix app are currently limited to mobile phones and already have a considerable number to become an attractive offer for subscribers of the service.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix already has the process of integrating games on televisions underway, with the publication saying it has found signs that prove this company’s plan.

“Netflix is ​​working to bring its video game service to televisions for the first time, going beyond mobile phones and tablets in a sign of greater ambitions”can be read on Publication. “Code hidden within the Netflix app includes references to titles playing on televisions, which indicates that the plan is afoot. The code also mentions using cell phones as commands.”.

The test found by Bloomberg in the Netflix app is even more specific and even reveals that users will be able to use their cell phones as a traditional remote control.

“A game on your TV requires a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”can be read in the text found by the publication.

It is not yet known when Netflix will implement this plan, but the company’s bet on games started in 2021 and already has more than 50 titles – with the promise of 40 more to arrive this year.

