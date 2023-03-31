Netflix will release fewer original movies

A Netflix plans to slow down the pace of release of original films on its streaming platform, with the Bloomberg stating that the company decided to restructure the division in charge of producing these contents.

It is known that the decision will imply the dismissal of “some” employees, including two executives – Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke. However, the number of people who will leave the company in the coming months is not known.

It is believed that the intention with this decision is to improve the quality of original films, and the division in charge of large productions should not be affected.

