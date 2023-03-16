Netherlands elections: Farmers’ party could paralyze government

According to observers, the election result endangers the stability of the coalition, and Dutch newspapers speak of a “historic memo” and a “settlement with the Rutte government”. Prime Minister Rutte of the right-wing liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), who has been in power for more than twelve years, was disappointed: “This is not the victory we had hoped for,” said Rutte. At the same time he was confident that he would find majorities.

On the other hand, there was great jubilation from the protest party BBB, which won the most votes in eight of twelve provinces and will in future take 15 of the 75 seats in the Senate. In the words of its chairwoman, Caroline van der Plas, it represents “the citizens who are not heard”. The great election victory was a signal to The Hague: “You can no longer ignore us. We will help govern.” The bloc to the right of Rutte’s right-wing liberal VVD now includes five parties, which together represent around a third of the electorate. “Now something must finally change,” said BBB boss van der Plas.

Netherlands: Peasant Party wins provincial elections Dutch voters gave Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government a dramatic reminder in Wednesday’s provincial elections. On the other hand, according to preliminary results, the new populist farmers-citizens movement (BBB) ​​recorded a landslide victory. It benefited from the dissatisfaction of voters and immediately became the strongest political force. This emerges from the preliminary results that the TV broadcaster NOS published on Thursday night.

Major reforms by Rutte can hardly be implemented

Not only the parliaments of the twelve provinces were elected, but also indirectly the first chamber of the national parliament. The four coalition parties only have just under a third (around 30 percent) of the 75 seats in the first chamber. It is doubtful whether Rutte’s government will still be able to push through important laws on agricultural reform, climate protection and asylum policy, because it ended up far from the majority required for legislative decisions.

The Social Democrats and the Greens contested the election together for the first time and were able to post slight gains. The right-wing extremist Forum for Democracy, which surprisingly won the election four years ago, suffered heavy losses. Right-wing populist Geert Wilders also lost slightly with his party.

Drastic environmental regulations as a mobilization factor

The main topic in these elections was the announced drastic environmental regulations for agriculture. The BBB protest movement was not only strong in rural areas, but also in cities. She stood for the first time in the 2021 general election and received one percent of the vote. Now she came to about 19 percent.

Since the Dutch government presented the package of measures to curb nitrogen pollution in the soil last year, the anger of farmers has been boiling up – there have been repeated large-scale protests, often violent riots.

The plan is to drastically reduce nitrogen input by 2030. This decision was triggered by a ruling by the highest court in 2019. The government estimates that the measures could mean the end of around 30 percent of livestock farms.

Farms are to be bought or even expropriated

The owners of around 3,000 farms, which emit the most nitrogen near threatened natural areas, are to be persuaded to sell them or at least to drastically reduce their livestock. But expropriations are not excluded either. “We have no choice,” said Minister for Nature and Nitrogen, Christianne van der Wal. “Nature cannot wait.”

For years, far too much reactive nitrogen has been emitted into the air at the European protected Natura 2000 sites in the Netherlands. The main cause is intensive animal husbandry, which produces a lot of ammonia. This has dramatic consequences for biodiversity. The soil becomes acidic, plants and trees die, they are overgrown by blackberries or nettles. Insects, birds and other animals disappear.

Dutch media reported that there will now be a showdown between the Peasant Party and the alliance of the Green Party Groenlinks and the Social Democratic Workers’ Party (PvdA), which also has 15 Senate seats. In doing so, the BBB could join forces with right-wing parties that also oppose the government’s nitrogen plans. According to the newspaper De Volkskrant, both blocks would demand major concessions for cooperation with Rutte.

Agricultural sector as an important economic factor

The country’s agricultural sector is huge and one of the largest exporters in the world. Last year, around 52,000 farms exported goods worth 122 billion euros abroad, almost a quarter of which went to Germany.

For years, environmental pollution was tolerated or legalized with exceptions, although limit values ​​were exceeded. Loopholes were found again and again just to avoid restricting agricultural production. The government now admits that it was a mistake. But the farmers are demanding prospects for the future, and they feel that politicians have let them down. They also doubt the necessity of the measures.