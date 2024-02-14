Netherlands premieres musical I Anne, based on the life of Anne Frank

BEVERWIJK.- A musical show based on the diary of Anne Frank was premiered in the Netherlands, taking up the story of the Jewish teenager that the producers claim should be told today more than ever. I Ana It faithfully follows the story of the Jewish teenager and her family, hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II.

The stage consists solely of a concrete Star of David, divided into sections that represent the pieces of the secret annex, where the Frank family and four others hid for more than two years.

The eight characters rarely leave the star, sitting on luggage – their only material possessions – creating a feeling of claustrophobia throughout the performance.

Producer Mark Vijn, 56, shivers when he remembers the few hours he spent in the annex, hidden behind a revolving bookcase. “We were only there for a few hours, and they were there for two years. Without knowing when they would leave,” he tells AFP.

Reject criticism that a musical is inappropriate for such a tragic story. He believes that the emotion is stronger and that they attract a new generation. “It is the first production in which music is used to tell the story. It was suitable for a broader and younger audience,” explains Vijn.

Objective of the musical

The musical was presented for the first time on Saturday in front of a packed house in the town of Beverwijk.

Vijn claims to have been inspired by current events, as anti-Semitic incidents in the Netherlands doubled last year, according to a recent report by CIDI, a Dutch Jewish organization.

The emotions described by Ana in her diary are transcribed into songs, with moments of happiness interspersed with sounds of bombings, police sirens and her own screams when she wakes up from her nightmares.

The play ends when the characters believe that liberation is imminent. Upon learning of the Allied landing in France, they dance singing: “Finally free!” The song is interrupted by a police siren, as the family was betrayed and handed over to the Nazis.

One by one, the characters leave the scene. The actor who plays Otto, Ana’s father, reads aloud: “Dead in Auschwitz”, “Dead in Bergen Belsen”…

The artist who plays Ana is the last to leave the stage. As a teenager she was deported to Westerbork in the Netherlands and then transferred to Auschwitz and Bergen Belsen, where she died of typhus in 1945, aged 16.

At the end of the performance, the only thing left on the stage is his diary.

FUENTE: AFP