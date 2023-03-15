Netherlands: provincial elections as a test for Rutte

Provincial elections have started in the Netherlands. These are seen as an important test for the coalition of right-liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Around 13 million Dutch people are called on today to elect the members of parliament for their twelve provinces. They also decide indirectly on the composition of the first chamber of the national parliament.

Polls point to major losses for the centre-right coalition and a clear shift to the right. The result of the election could be decisive for the future of Rutte’s coalition government.

The central issue in these elections is the announced drastic intervention in intensive agriculture through environmental regulations. The populist Bauer-Bürger-Movement (BBB) ​​rejects this and could become the big election winner. Profits are also predicted for the party of right-wing populist Geert Wilders. First forecasts are expected after the polling stations close at 9 p.m.