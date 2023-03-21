Neukirchen-Vluyn: Big typing campaign at the school center

Neukirchen-Vluyn.

Blood cancer diagnosis: A stem cell donation can save lives. Pupils from Neukirchen-Vluyn want to help those affected.

The students and teachers of the Julius-Stursberg-Gymnasium have been supporting a vital project for a long time. Under the motto “Your type is in demand”, the DKMS invites all high schools, comprehensive schools and vocational schools in Germany to get involved with blood cancer patients. For the JSG this coming Thursday is already the 6th registration campaign.

From the previous five campaigns, 15 life-saving stem cell donations have already emerged, the high school reports. It is said that this obliges us to keep going. Mayor Ralf Köpke was happy to take over the patronage again.

The comprehensive school is participating for the first time

Every 12 minutes, someone in Germany is confronted with the shocking diagnosis of blood cancer, including numerous children and young people. Often the only chance for a cure is a stem cell donation. But although more than 11 million people are already registered in the DKMS and 21 stem cell donations are transferred every day, too many patients are still waiting in vain for their matching genetic twin. The JSG emphasizes that the more potential donors are registered in the DKMS, the greater the likelihood of finding a lifesaver.

The students of the two secondary schools use this opportunity: On Thursday, March 23, the Julius-Stursberg-Gymnasium will carry out another registration campaign of the DKMS. With its first Q1, the Niederberg Comprehensive School was invited to participate for the first time. The pupils of Q1 and Q2 are each given their own event in the auditorium of the school center (starting at 9.15 a.m. for Q2, at 10.45 a.m. for Q1) about the complex of topics “blood cancer and stem cell donation”.





At the beginning of the joint event for the Q1 of JSG and Niederberg Comprehensive School at 10.45 a.m., Mayor Ralf Köpke welcomes those present in the auditorium. Afterwards, everyone over the age of 17 has the opportunity to register with the DKMS.

This is how the typing works

To do this, they need access to the school W-Lan and an e-mail address. Participation is voluntary and free of charge. The data of the 17-year-olds will be blocked until their 18th birthday and only then released for the search. Registration is carried out by swabs from the mucous membrane of the cheeks using three cotton swabs. The tissue characteristics are analyzed in the laboratory after the campaign and made available for the worldwide search for donors.

Further information on the work of the DKMS, blood cancer and stem cell donation can be found at Donations also create opportunities in life, the statement goes on to say: With 40 euros, the DKMS can enable registration and laboratory typing. These costs are not covered by health insurance companies.

The registration campaign in the school center and the joint effort to combat blood cancer can be supported with a monetary donation (DKMS donation account, IBAN: DE54 6415 0020 0001 6893 96, reference: DE-PSC-BOK131 – please state). You can download a simplified proof of donation up to 300 euros from www.dkms.de/de/verfachter-spenderzettel.





