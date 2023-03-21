Neukirchen-Vluyn: registration boom at the Antonius primary school

Neukirchen-Vluyn.

Significantly more children than usual were registered at the Antonius primary school in Neukirchen-Vluyn for the next school year. These are the reasons.

The registration numbers for the elementary schools are now fixed. According to the city administration, 56 children were registered at the Pestalozzi elementary school as of February 27, which means there are two entry classes. A total of 91 children were registered at the Gerhard-Tersteegen elementary school, who are taught in a total of four first classes at the two locations. Parents of 60 children have decided in favor of the Friedensreich-Hundertwasser-School. And at the Antonius primary school in Vluyn, there are 71 registrations.

This means that at the Antonius School an additional class must be formed in addition to the usual two. This is referred to as the so-called multi-class or overhang. “The formation of a multi-class is an instrument to deal flexibly with temporary capacity overruns,” explains the city administration. A political decision is not necessary.

The fact that more children than previously were registered at the primary school in Vluyn was not forecast in the long term, but is not surprising in view of the current global political developments. Because: The growth at the Antonius School is due, among other things, to the arrivals in the Terniepenweg/Kiefernweg/Ulmenweg district. “On the one hand, the city has rented apartments here to accommodate refugees, and on the other hand, there is affordable housing there,” says a print template for the responsible school committee. In addition, the first registrations for new residents in the Jahnplatz construction area have been registered.

















In view of the high number of registrations, the city – also in consultation with the school authority for the district of Wesel – considered it expedient to form a third entry class at this school in the 2023/2024 school year. An examination showed that the spatial situation made this possible in agreement with the school management.

According to the city administration, not all initial requests could be accommodated at the Pestalozzi elementary school. Here was selected based on certain criteria. these are: School closest to home (entitlement to admission), cases of hardship, siblings in grades 1 – 3, attendance at a cooperating/nearest day-care center.

The admissions process for school newcomers for the 2023/24 school year has not yet been completed. The aim is to send out the notifications of admission in the week after the Easter holidays.

117 new fifth graders were registered at the JSG, and 125 so far at the Niederberg comprehensive school.





