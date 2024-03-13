New arrest warrant issued for influencer Andrew Tate

LONDON.- Four British women – who accused the influencer Andrew Tate of sexual violence between 2013 and 2016 – stated today – March 13 – that the extradition request against them, from Romania to the United Kingdom, is for other complaints.

Andrew Tate, a 37-year-old British-American who has long lived in Romania, is being prosecuted in Bucharest for a case of human trafficking by an organized gang, and the justice system accuses him and his brother Tristan, 35, of having deceived several women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

British authorities issued an order on Tuesday arrest European Union against both, said the Bedfordshire police (southeast England).

Andrew Tate is released

The two brothers were released yesterday, after being detained the day before at their residence near Bucharest, where they are under judicial control, unable to leave Romania.

The Romanian police explained that they had acted under two European arrest warrants issued by the British judicial authorities, related to sexual crimes and exploitation of persons.

During the hearing at the Bucharest court, Tate, former world champion of kick-boxing, Known for his misguided theses, he rejected the accusations.

In June 2023, four women living in the United Kingdom requested a review of their case and renewed accusations against Tate of aggravated rape, serious physical assault and coercive behavior.

In a statement released today, these women affirm that the extradition demand is linked to other cases.

Arguments of the women complainants

“This request was made following criminal complaints of sexual assault filed by other women, and not by those we filed almost 10 years ago,” they stated.

The four women criticized the British justice system in the text for not having prosecuted Tate in 2019, when it could, for the crimes they accused him of having committed.

The complainants added that last year they asked the courts to review their decision in vain.

The ruling of the Romanian appeals court on Tuesday agreed to hand over the men to British justice, but postponed the extradition until the resolution of the Romanian case, which could take years.

The brothers are currently awaiting trial in this Eastern European country in another organized gang human trafficking case. Justice believes that they deceived several women to exploit them sexually.

