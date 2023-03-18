New Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon trailer introduces the battles

Yesterday, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was released exclusively for Switch, and we have a review in the works. Nintendo has now given us a new overview trailer which, among other things, offers a nice overview of the battles in this prequel title.

We also get to see how we can control both Cereza and Cheshire separately using the Joy-Cons and use them as a unit in the game’s Hug Mode. Then again, it’s still the case that this game isn’t as action-packed as a regular Bayonetta title, but of course there will be battles regardless, which is then shown in the latter half of the video.

Additionally, there are potion brewing mechanics and tons of skills to unlock, allowing you to become even more of a threat in the Avalon Forest. Check out all this and much more below.